Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 41 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, the highest single-day total for Warren County during the pandemic. No additional recoveries were reported.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 221 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, the highest single-day active case number during the pandemic. Warren County’s active case figure is said to have more than doubled in less than 3 weeks.
Heath officials say eight people are currently hospitalized, as two additional patients were admitted Wednesday. Four are in critical condition and four have moderate illness. That is reportedly the highest number of Warren County resident hospitalizations during the pandemic. The remaining 213 cases involve mild illness.
This chart shows the amount of time it took for Warren County to reach case milestones.
- 0-100 cases: 33 days
- 100-200 cases: 22 days
- 200-300 cases: 112 days
- 300-400 cases: 57 days
- 400-500 cases: 28 days
- 500-600 cases: 12 days
- 600-700 cases: 7 days
- 700-800 cases: 7 days
- 800-900 cases: 3 days
Due to the volume of new cases and contact tracing time involved, Warren County Health Services says they are unable to compile a breakdown of infection source for Thursday’s cases.
Health officials say most of the new cases where a source was identified seem to follow the general trends of recent days – infections from contacts at workplaces, and from family/household members. A new trend this week is multiple infections tied to Christmas-related gatherings, with at least ten cases reported this week tied to gatherings at homes and at least one restaurant, which was the subject of a COVID exposure advisory earlier this week.
Many are reportedly unknown as well, which indicates that community spread is widespread and that residents should be taking precautions to prevent coronavirus infections whenever in public, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing or washing.
Two of Thursday’s cases reportedly involve people who had been in Glens Falls School District buildings last week. Find the district’s statement here.
One person had reportedly been on Warrensburg Central School’s campus. Find the district’s statement here.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 910 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 120 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 777 in the community. Of the community cases, 56 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County or involved with school activities.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 679 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 24.6 as of Thursday.
- Warren County has had 36 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-three of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.
- 717 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine at 304 separate addresses because of exposure to COVID.
