Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 41 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, the highest single-day total for Warren County during the pandemic. No additional recoveries were reported.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 221 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, the highest single-day active case number during the pandemic. Warren County’s active case figure is said to have more than doubled in less than 3 weeks.

Heath officials say eight people are currently hospitalized, as two additional patients were admitted Wednesday. Four are in critical condition and four have moderate illness. That is reportedly the highest number of Warren County resident hospitalizations during the pandemic. The remaining 213 cases involve mild illness.

This chart shows the amount of time it took for Warren County to reach case milestones.

0-100 cases: 33 days

100-200 cases: 22 days

200-300 cases: ​112 days

300-400 cases: 57 days

400-500 cases: 28 days

500-600 cases: 12 days

600-700 cases: 7 days

700-800 cases: 7 days

800-900 cases: 3 days

Due to the volume of new cases and contact tracing time involved, Warren County Health Services says they are unable to compile a breakdown of infection source for Thursday’s cases.

Health officials say most of the new cases where a source was identified seem to follow the general trends of recent days – infections from contacts at workplaces, and from family/household members. A new trend this week is multiple infections tied to Christmas-related gatherings, with at least ten cases reported this week tied to gatherings at homes and at least one restaurant, which was the subject of a COVID exposure advisory earlier this week.

Many are reportedly unknown as well, which indicates that community spread is widespread and that residents should be taking precautions to prevent coronavirus infections whenever in public, including mask wearing, social distancing and frequent hand sanitizing or washing.

Two of Thursday’s cases reportedly involve people who had been in Glens Falls School District buildings last week. Find the district’s statement here.

One person had reportedly been on Warrensburg Central School’s campus. Find the district’s statement here.

COVID-19 Data: