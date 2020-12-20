Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with ten additional recoveries.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 134 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, tied with Saturday’s total for the highest cumulative active daily total during the pandemic.
Six are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Saturday. Two are said to be in critical condition and four have moderate illness. The remaining 128 cases involve mild illness. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 13.4 as of Sunday.
Sunday’s new cases break down is as follows:
- Two of the cases stem from household exposures.
- Two resulted from contact with infected acquaintances/documented exposures to others.
- One stems from a work-related exposure.
- Five are undetermined and remain under investigation, of which one is suspected through a workplace.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 781 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 650 in the community. Of the community cases, 50 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County or involved with school activities.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 638 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.
