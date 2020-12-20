Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported ten new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with ten additional recoveries.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 134 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, tied with Saturday’s total for the highest cumulative active daily total during the pandemic.

Six are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Saturday. Two are said to be in critical condition and four have moderate illness. The remaining 128 cases involve mild illness. Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 13.4 as of Sunday.

Sunday’s new cases break down is as follows:

Two of the cases stem from household exposures.

Two resulted from contact with infected acquaintances/documented exposures to others.

One stems from a work-related exposure.

Five are undetermined and remain under investigation, of which one is suspected through a workplace.

COVID-19 Data: