Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with 16 additional recoveries. Health Services staff are monitoring 118 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Four people are reportedly hospitalized, one is in critical condition and three have moderate illness. The remaining 114 cases involve mild illness.

Sunday’s new cases break down as follows:

Four stemmed from exposures at workplaces outside Warren County.

Two had documented exposures to positive acquaintances and were in quarantine when testing positive.

One is undetermined.

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 13.1 as of Sunday.

COVID-19 Data: