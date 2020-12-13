Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported seven new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with 16 additional recoveries. Health Services staff are monitoring 118 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.
Four people are reportedly hospitalized, one is in critical condition and three have moderate illness. The remaining 114 cases involve mild illness.
Sunday’s new cases break down as follows:
- Four stemmed from exposures at workplaces outside Warren County.
- Two had documented exposures to positive acquaintances and were in quarantine when testing positive.
- One is undetermined.
Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 13.1 as of Sunday.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 688 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 557 in the community. Of the community cases, 45 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 561 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.
- Warren County Public Health is reportedly monitoring 72 travelers under New York’s Travel Advisory program as of Sunday, a decrease of eight from the day before.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Warren County coronavirus update
- Capital Area Boys & Girls Club collects cans to purchase toys and gifts for holiday season
- Rome Police Department seeking public’s help in 3 shots fired incidents
- COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic effort
- Empire State Weekly Vaccine Distribution and New Hospital Metrics