Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 13 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with seven additional recoveries. Health Services staff are monitoring 86 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Four people are reportedly hospitalized, two are in critical condition and two with moderate illness. The remaining 82 cases involve mild illness. Warren County Public Health staff, assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office, are said to be monitoring 320 people at 148 addresses who are under mandatory quarantine for documented coronavirus exposure.

Sunday’s new cases break down as follows:

Six stem from contact with infected members of their household.

One appears to have been infected at a workplace in another county.

One appears to have been infected while traveling out of state, and was in quarantine per the NY State travel quarantine program when testing positive.

Three were infected through contact with acquaintances, two of them from outside Warren County.

Two remain undetermined.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore explained where Warren County stands in terms of “yellow zone” metrics as of Sunday:

“We would have to meet both of the above metrics, and we are still looking comparatively good on the average positivity rate. Not only would we have to increase from 2.1% to 3.5%, but we would have to hold at 3.5% or more for ten days. It is our hope that we never hit that metric, and also that we improve on the daily ‘new case’ counts to bring that second metric back down below ten. It’s hard work not only for Warren County Public Health but also for the community. If any community can do it, we can. Warren County residents have done so well throughout this pandemic and our low 7-day average positivity rate is evidence of that. We continue each day to be one of the three or four lowest counties in the state.”

COVID-19 DATA