Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 18 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with seven additional recoveries. Health Services staff are monitoring 80 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.
Three are reportedly hospitalized, one is in critical condition and two with moderate illness. The remaining 77 cases involve mild illness.
Eighteen cases in one day is the highest reported one-day total in Warren County since May 1, when the majority of Warren County cases were in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All of the cases now involve residents in the community.
The past seven days have reportedly brought the highest seven-day average of new infections in Warren County since the pandemic began. Warren County Public Health staff, assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office, are monitoring 337 people at 151 addresses who are under mandatory quarantine for documented coronavirus exposure.
Health officials say six of Saturday’s new cases appear to stem from Thanksgiving gatherings, which means 18 of the 54 new cases in Warren County over the past four days were connected to Thanksgiving gatherings or Thanksgiving-related travel.
The sources of infection for the new cases break down as follows:
- Six were infected as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings.
- One appears to have been infected by a visitor to their home from out-of-state.
- Two appear to have been infected through household contact with infected individuals.
- Two were exposed at a party.
- One appears to have been infected while out-of-state.
- One was infected while at college out-of-state.
- One was exposed to an ill individual in another county in New York.
- The sources for four of the infections remain undetermined.
Below are Warren County’s metrics for possible NY State “microcluster” restrictions, (yellow, orange and red zones) which as of Saturday morning are as follows:
- Rolling 7-day average of new positives: Countywide for Warren County: 9.9 (Yellow zone triggered at 15 cases per 100,000 population, in a zip code or census tract)
And:
- Rolling 7-day average positivity rate: Warren County 2.0% (Yellow Zone triggered after 10 days at 3.5% per zip code or census tract)
- Hospitalization metrics that are under development by New York State will also be factored in to “microcluster” determinations.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services had 18 additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Saturday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring 80 active cases. Three are hospitalized, one with critical illness and two with moderate illness. 77 have mild illness.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 583 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 452 in the community. Of the community cases, 36 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 494 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases