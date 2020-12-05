Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 18 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, along with seven additional recoveries. Health Services staff are monitoring 80 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday.

Three are reportedly hospitalized, one is in critical condition and two with moderate illness. The remaining 77 cases involve mild illness.

Eighteen cases in one day is the highest reported one-day total in Warren County since May 1, when the majority of Warren County cases were in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. All of the cases now involve residents in the community.

The past seven days have reportedly brought the highest seven-day average of new infections in Warren County since the pandemic began. Warren County Public Health staff, assisted by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Warren County Attorney’s Office, are monitoring 337 people at 151 addresses who are under mandatory quarantine for documented coronavirus exposure.

Health officials say six of Saturday’s new cases appear to stem from Thanksgiving gatherings, which means 18 of the 54 new cases in Warren County over the past four days were connected to Thanksgiving gatherings or Thanksgiving-related travel.

The sources of infection for the new cases break down as follows:

Six were infected as a result of Thanksgiving gatherings.

One appears to have been infected by a visitor to their home from out-of-state.

Two appear to have been infected through household contact with infected individuals.

Two were exposed at a party.

One appears to have been infected while out-of-state.

One was infected while at college out-of-state.

One was exposed to an ill individual in another county in New York.

The sources for four of the infections remain undetermined.

Below are Warren County’s metrics for possible NY State “microcluster” restrictions, (yellow, orange and red zones) which as of Saturday morning are as follows:

Rolling 7-day average of new positives: Countywide for Warren County: 9.9 (Yellow zone triggered at 15 cases per 100,000 population, in a zip code or census tract)

And:

Rolling 7-day average positivity rate: Warren County 2.0% (Yellow Zone triggered after 10 days at 3.5% per zip code or census tract)

Hospitalization metrics that are under development by New York State will also be factored in to “microcluster” determinations.

COVID-19 Data: