Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported four new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with eight additional recoveries.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 51 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. One is hospitalized in critical condition. Forty-nine others have mild illness, while one has moderate illness.

One reportedly involves a person who had been on the Queensbury Union Free School District campus last week. Find the school district’s statement on the matter here.

Another person involved in Sunday’s new cases reportedly hosted a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday before becoming ill and testing positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in two-week quarantines for their guests. The gathering involved fewer than 10 people, as state executive orders require. The sources of infection for the new cases break down as follows:

One traveled out of state and was exposed to a COVID-positive person while on this trip.

Another had documented exposure to an acquaintance who later tested positive.

The sources of the other two’s infections remain under investigation.

