Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported four new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, along with eight additional recoveries.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 51 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. One is hospitalized in critical condition. Forty-nine others have mild illness, while one has moderate illness.
One reportedly involves a person who had been on the Queensbury Union Free School District campus last week. Find the school district’s statement on the matter here.
Another person involved in Sunday’s new cases reportedly hosted a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday before becoming ill and testing positive for COVID-19, which has resulted in two-week quarantines for their guests. The gathering involved fewer than 10 people, as state executive orders require. The sources of infection for the new cases break down as follows:
- One traveled out of state and was exposed to a COVID-positive person while on this trip.
- Another had documented exposure to an acquaintance who later tested positive.
- The sources of the other two’s infections remain under investigation.
COVID-19 DATA
- Warren County Health Services had four (4) additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Sunday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring 51 active cases. One (1) is hospitalized with critical illness, while 49 have mild illness and one is moderately ill.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 518 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 387 in the community. Of the community cases, 36 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 458 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and three (3) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and three (3) lived at home.
- New York State has unveiled two new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools and SUNY colleges statewide. For data on all State University of New York (SUNY) campuses, go to www.suny.edu/covid19-tracker/. The new portal for K-12 school districts can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
- For the Capital Region’s current COVID-19 metrics, which include Warren County, go to: forward.ny.gov/early-warning-monitoring-dashboard as well as forward.ny.gov/percentage-positive-results-region-dashboard and forward.ny.gov/percentage-positive-results-county-dashboard.
