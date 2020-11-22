Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported six new Warren County resident COVID-19 case as of Sunday morning, while nine recoveries were documented.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 43 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Two are hospitalized, one is said to be in critical condition and the other with moderate illness. Forty-one others have mild illness.

The new cases break down as follows:

One person was infected while traveling to a Southern Tier county that is in one of New York’s microcluster “focus zones.”

Five others tested positive while in quarantine because of prior documented exposures. Two of them live in one household. The cases are otherwise unrelated.

Sunday’s COVID-19 Data: