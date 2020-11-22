Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported six new Warren County resident COVID-19 case as of Sunday morning, while nine recoveries were documented.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 43 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Two are hospitalized, one is said to be in critical condition and the other with moderate illness. Forty-one others have mild illness.
The new cases break down as follows:
- One person was infected while traveling to a Southern Tier county that is in one of New York’s microcluster “focus zones.”
- Five others tested positive while in quarantine because of prior documented exposures. Two of them live in one household. The cases are otherwise unrelated.
Sunday’s COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services had six additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Sunday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring 43 active cases. Two are hospitalized, one is critically ill and one is moderately ill. Forty-one have mild illness.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 481 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 350 in the community. Of the community cases, 33 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 429 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases