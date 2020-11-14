Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported five new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning. Six additional recoveries were documented.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 31 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning. The COVID cases Warren County Health Services staff are monitoring reportedly have mild illness, and none are hospitalized.
Of the new cases reported, one is said to involve a person who had been on the Queensbury Union Free School District campus on Monday. The school’s statement on the matter can be found here.
The new cases break down is as follows:
- One person was infected while visiting an acquaintance in Central New York last weekend.
- Another appears to have been infected while attending college in the Albany area.
- One was exposed to the coronavirus at a workplace in a neighboring county that has had other COVID-19 infections documented.
- The remaining two cases remain under investigation, with no clear indication of where these Warren County residents contracted the coronavirus. One of these is the case involving the individual at Queensbury High School.
Additional COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services had five (5) additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Saturday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring 31 active cases. All have mild illness and there are no hospitalizations.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 445 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 314 in the community. Of the community cases, 32 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 405 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and three (3) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and three (3) lived at home.
- New York State has unveiled two new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools and SUNY colleges statewide. For data on all State University of New York (SUNY) campuses, click here. The new portal for K-12 school districts can be found through the following link.
- For the Capital Region’s current COVID-19 metrics, which include Warren County, visit their website as well as the regional and County dashboard.
