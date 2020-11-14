Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported five new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning. Six additional recoveries were documented.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 31 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning. The COVID cases Warren County Health Services staff are monitoring reportedly have mild illness, and none are hospitalized.

Of the new cases reported, one is said to involve a person who had been on the Queensbury Union Free School District campus on Monday. The school’s statement on the matter can be found here.

The new cases break down is as follows:

One person was infected while visiting an acquaintance in Central New York last weekend.

Another appears to have been infected while attending college in the Albany area.

One was exposed to the coronavirus at a workplace in a neighboring county that has had other COVID-19 infections documented.

The remaining two cases remain under investigation, with no clear indication of where these Warren County residents contracted the coronavirus. One of these is the case involving the individual at Queensbury High School.

Additional COVID-19 Data: