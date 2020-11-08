Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported one new Warren County resident COVID-19 case as of Sunday morning, with one additional recovery.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, and all have mild illness. One is hospitalized for a condition that is not considered COVID-related.

The new case reported Sunday remains under investigation, with the source of infection unclear. The person had reportedly traveled to an area of Western New York that has had higher COVID case numbers in recent weeks, and the timing of the infection appeared to coincide with that visit.

COVID-19 DATA

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 419 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 118 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 288 in the community. Of the community cases, 28 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County.

Warren County Health Services has documented 391 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and three (3) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and three (3) lived at home.

New York State has unveiled two new online portals to track COVID-19 infections and other data at K-12 schools and SUNY colleges statewide. For data on all State University of New York (SUNY) campuses, go to www.suny.edu/covid19-tracker/. The new portal for K-12 school districts can be found through this link: forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.

For the Capital Region’s current COVID-19 metrics, which include Warren County, go to: forward.ny.gov/early-warning-monitoring-dashboard as well as forward.ny.gov/percentage-positive-results-region-dashboard and forward.ny.gov/percentage-positive-results-county-dashboard.

