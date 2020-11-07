Warren County coronavirus update

Health
Posted: / Updated:

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported four new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, with one additional recovery.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, and all have mild illness. One is hospitalized for a condition that is not considered COVID-related.

The new cases involve:

  • Two people who were exposed to the coronavirus when they traveled to Western New York for a Halloween party last weekend. So far, Warren County has three (3) confirmed COVID cases and four (4) people in quarantine from known exposures at several Halloween parties outside Warren County.
  • A person whose case remains under investigation. Before becoming ill and testing positive, this person hosted a Halloween gathering for a number of children that has resulted in numerous quarantines as well, including two (2) children who attended this gathering.
  • A person who had contact with an infected person from another Capital Region county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report