WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported four new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, with one additional recovery.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, and all have mild illness. One is hospitalized for a condition that is not considered COVID-related.
The new cases involve:
- Two people who were exposed to the coronavirus when they traveled to Western New York for a Halloween party last weekend. So far, Warren County has three (3) confirmed COVID cases and four (4) people in quarantine from known exposures at several Halloween parties outside Warren County.
- A person whose case remains under investigation. Before becoming ill and testing positive, this person hosted a Halloween gathering for a number of children that has resulted in numerous quarantines as well, including two (2) children who attended this gathering.
- A person who had contact with an infected person from another Capital Region county.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Warren County coronavirus update
- Here’s what President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days might look like
- Trump-Biden battle marks 5th time presidential results were questioned
- Joe Biden wins Nevada
- Photos: The oldest candidates elected president