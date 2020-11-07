Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported four new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Saturday morning, with one additional recovery.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 19 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, and all have mild illness. One is hospitalized for a condition that is not considered COVID-related.

The new cases involve:

Two people who were exposed to the coronavirus when they traveled to Western New York for a Halloween party last weekend. So far, Warren County has three (3) confirmed COVID cases and four (4) people in quarantine from known exposures at several Halloween parties outside Warren County.

A person whose case remains under investigation. Before becoming ill and testing positive, this person hosted a Halloween gathering for a number of children that has resulted in numerous quarantines as well, including two (2) children who attended this gathering.

A person who had contact with an infected person from another Capital Region county.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES