Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, with one additional recovery.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore pointed out that Warren County has seen an increase in cases where the source of the infection has been impossible to trace.

“The increase of cases like these is troubling and coincides with schools reopening for classroom learning,” Moore said. “School officials are doing the best they can and they’re working very hard at it, but schools present difficult challenges because kids are often asymptomatic. They, their parents and their teachers often have no way of knowing they are carrying the virus until they infect somebody else who is more vulnerable to the virus.”

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 25 active cases. All have mild illness, and none are hospitalized.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 366 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 236 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 332 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and three in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and three lived at home.

