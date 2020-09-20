Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case among Warren County residents as of Sunday morning, with five additional recoveries.
Sunday’s COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services had one (1) additional case of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Sunday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring 13 active cases. Twelve (12) have mild illness, and one (1) person is hospitalized in moderate condition.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 331 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 201 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 309 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and three (3) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and three (3) lived at home.
