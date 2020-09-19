WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported three new COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents as of Saturday morning, with no additional recoveries.
Saturday’s COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services had three (3) additional case of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Saturday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring 17 active cases. Sixteen (16) have mild illness, and one (1) person is hospitalized in moderate condition.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 330 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 200 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 304 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 35 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and three (3) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and three (3) lived at home.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Warren County coronavirus update
- Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS
- Albany police investigating domestic related stabbing incident
- New York State will honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with statue in Brooklyn
- Assemblyman Santabarbara introducing bipartisan bill for harsher penalties in drive-by shootings