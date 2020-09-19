Warren County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced a new record-high number of test results — 110,444 — were reported to New York State Friday. Yesterday, 0.89% of test results reported to New York State were positive.

"When we first started this journey a few months ago, we only had the capacity to do a few hundred tests per day - we have now reached a new record with over 110,000 tests reported to the State in one day," Governor Cuomo said. "Despite testing more than most other states, our infection rate remains below one percent. But this pandemic is not over. We must protect our progress, and it's going to take all of us to keep up our hard work to do so. Everyone must continue to wash their hands, wear their masks, remain socially distant and above all, stay New York Tough."