Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported one additional COVID-19 case among county residents as of Friday morning.

The source of the new case’s infection is under investigation, and appropriate quarantines have been arranged. Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring nine active infections as of Friday, and all have mild illness that has not required hospitalization.

On Thursday afternoon, New York state directed SUNY-Oneonta students to return home for the remainder of the semester because of a growing coronavirus outbreak.

“Please be responsible and help prevent further COVID-19 spread,” Ginelle Jones said. “Please do not visit friends or extended family for 14 days. Please do not attend gatherings. While we welcome back our Oneonta students, it is imperative they quarantine to contain the coronavirus, prevent spread, and protect their family members and the community.”

Jones requested that students call Warren County Public Health at 518-761-6580 so staff can provide individualized guidance.

FRIDAY’S COVID-19 DATA

Warren County Health Services had one (1) additional case of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Friday morning.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring nine (9) active cases.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 303 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 173 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 286 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10