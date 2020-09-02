Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services staff reported two additional COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents as of Wednesday morning.

The cases are reportedly not related, but both residents are believed to have been infected in the community through unknown contacts. Officials say one appears to have attended at least one recent social engagement where COVID-related precautions were not taken. Appropriate quarantines and follow up testing have been arranged.

In addition to the new cases, Health Services staff also confirmed two COVID-19 recoveries as of Wednesday morning. Health Services staff are monitoring six active infections, and all reportedly have mild illness that has not required hospitalization.

WEDNESDAY’S COVID-19 DATA:

Warren County Health Services had two (2) additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Wednesday morning.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring six (6) active cases.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 300 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 170 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 286 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.

