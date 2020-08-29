WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had one additional Warren County resident COVID-19 cases to report as of Saturday morning. Health Services staff are monitoring eight active infections, and all have mild illness that has not required hospitalization.
The new case reportedly involves a person who was given a routine COVID test before surgery and found to have the coronavirus. Their illness is considered mild, and the source of the infection is under investigation.
SATURDAY’S COVID-19 DATA:
- Warren County Health Services had one (1) additional case of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Saturday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring eight (8) active cases.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 298 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 168 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 282 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.
- Warren County coronavirus update
