Warren County coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced that New York State's COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16, and intubations dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State's infection rate has been less than 1% for 22 straight days.

"As the state's COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall," Governor Cuomo said. "Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives."