Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had five additional Warren County resident COVID-19 cases to report as of Friday morning. Health Services staff are also reportedly monitoring seven active infections, and with mild illness not requiring hospitalization.

Health officials say two of the new cases involve workers at an assisted living facility in Warren County that had previously dealt with a COVID outbreak. They were asymptomatic and were tested as part of a routine screening.

There have been no new resident infections reported at the facility from the potential exposures, and protective equipment was believed to have been used as required. COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered as needed. The source of the new infections is reportedly under investigation.

“We are working with staff at this facility to ensure that protocols are followed to avoid additional spreading of the coronavirus,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

Health officials say two other new Warren County resident cases that were reported involve household members of a person who tested positive earlier this week. The fifth case involves a person who was at an out-of-state medical facility for a period of time and was notified of a positive test result from a test that was given at that facility before their return to Warren County. Quarantines have reportedly been arranged for those who had contact with the new cases.

The new cases come as New York State Department of Health officials deal with rising case numbers in other parts of the state as well, particularly in Western New York, where new COVID testing initiatives were announced Thursday.

Friday’s COVID-19 DATA:

Warren County Health Services is monitoring seven (7) active cases.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 297 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 167 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 282 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.

The Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It is open, by appointment only, to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

