Warren County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that there have now been 2,454 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of three since Saturday.

Health officials say the number of people under mandatory quarantine has decreased to 586 from 644. The five-day average for new daily positives has decreased to 5.4 from 5.8 Saturday. There are now 28 active cases. So far, 9,011 people have completed quarantine. Of those who completed quarantine, 2,426 of them had tested positive and recovered.