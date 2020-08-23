Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had no new COVID-19 cases to report as of Sunday morning. The active case count among county residents stands at one and is considered mild.
SUNDAY’S COVID-19 DATA:
- Warren County Health Services had no additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Sunday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring one (1) active case.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 291 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 161 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 282 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.
