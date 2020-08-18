Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County was reportedly COVID-free as of Tuesday morning, for the first time in more than two months.

Warren County Health Services was reportedly monitoring no new cases or active cases of COVID-19 among county residents as of Tuesday, after five cases that were active as of Monday were deemed recovered. Among them was a case announced earlier this week. That asymptomatic patient was reportedly deemed recovered because results of their test were delayed for more than two weeks.

Health officials said Tuesday marked the first day since June 17 that Warren County had no resident COVID-19 infections.

“Having no active COVID cases is obviously good news, but we should not let down our guard. Mask use, social distancing and handwashing are still imperative as we hope to keep our case number at zero,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.

Tuesday’s COVID-19 Data:

Warren County Health Services had no additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Tuesday morning.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring no active cases.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 289 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 159 in the community.

Warren County Health Services has documented 281 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine (9) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and two (2) lived at home.

