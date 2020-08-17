Warren County coronavirus update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Officials said Monday that there have been 1,121 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county. The Health Department is monitoring 48 active cases.

Of those 1,121 cases, 944 people have made a full recovery. There are five confirmed cases being treated in the hospital and eight presumed cases. There have now been 44 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. A woman in her 70s, who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away.