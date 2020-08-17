Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had one additional COVID-19 cases to report among Warren County residents Monday, the first new case in seven days, as well as three additional recoveries.
Monday’s COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County Health Services had one additional case of COVID-19 among Warren County residents to report as of Monday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring five active cases. All are considered mildly ill.
- No Warren County COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Monday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 289 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 159 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 276 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 34 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, nine in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.
