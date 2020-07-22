Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had no new COVID-19 cases to report among Warren County residents as of Wednesday morning, but two additional recoveries were confirmed.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 data:
- Warren County Health Services confirmed no additional cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents as of Wednesday morning.
- Warren County Health Services is monitoring five (5) active cases. Four (4) are considered mildly ill, one (1) moderately ill.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 268 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 139 in the community.
- No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Wednesday.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 256 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.
