Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — In the days after the Warren County youth lacrosse team COVID situation became public last week, Warren County Health Services has reportedly received information that other travel sports teams that include Warren County residents may have violated state executive orders and traveled recently to out-of-state competitions in violation of New York’s current rules for sports and recreation.

Included among these teams are one that reportedly traveled to Ohio, a state that is currently on New York’s travel advisory list.

Anyone who has left the state for a sports competition is directed to contact Warren County Health Services to go over protocols and practices to make sure that the appropriate precautions are in place. Parents or guardians of any minor children who attended the competitions are being urged to call on behalf of their children.

“It is very important that sports teams and the community follow any and all public health recommendations. We request the community’s support in reporting concerns they may have, so that we are able to provide the appropriate guidance to protect health and safety of others,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones explained.

Health Services can be reached at (518)-761-6580.

Sunday’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services had no new cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents as of Sunday morning.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 10 active cases. All are considered mildly ill.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 266 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 137 in the community.

No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Sunday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 249 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

