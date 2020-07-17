Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has one new COVID-19 case to report among Warren County residents as of Friday morning, along with two additional recoveries.

Friday’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services confirmed one (1) additional case of COVID-19 among Warren County residents as of Friday morning.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 10 active cases. All are considered mildly ill.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 266 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 137 in the community.

No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Friday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 249 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

Here is a list of guidelines to follow when it comes to social gatherings according to health officials:

As of July 17, no more than 50 people can come together at one gathering in Warren County.

Gather outside if possible.

Mask/face covering and social distance guidelines still apply outside.

Sit only with household members when eating or drinking.

Keep at least 6 feet of “social distance” when in the company of those outside your household.

Have hand sanitizer available, and wipe or clean surfaces during the event.

Serve individual drinks, and do not share drinkware or communal drinks such as punch, family-size soft drinks, etc.

Do not serve food buffet style, where people gather in close quarters to get food or line up for food. Limit use of shared food-serving utensils.

If dancing, please wear a mask.

Wear a mask for any activity where 6-foot social distancing can’t be maintained.

Use multiple entrances and exits when indoors and discourage crowded waiting areas.

Discourage people from sharing items that are difficult to clean, sanitize, or disinfect.

Keep a list of who is in attendance in case there is a subsequent illness.

For additional guidance, click here or call Warren County Health Services at (518)-761-6580 for any questions.

