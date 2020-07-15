Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported four new COVID-19 cases among Warren County residents as of Wednesday morning. The cases break down as follows:

Two attended a gathering in another county earlier this month where a positive COVID-19 case was diagnosed, and numerous quarantines have occurred. These two had been quarantined before their tests, based on their exposure to a positive individual.

The third is a household member with a person who tested positive recently after a trip to another state that is a COVID-hotspot, and on New York’s travel advisory list.

The fourth was tested at work as part of their workplace protocols, has been asymptomatic and has been abiding by safety protocols to guard against spreading the virus while at work.

“These cases again illustrate the importance of contact tracing, quarantining and following health guidelines,” Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said. “Any of them could have led to a larger outbreak if the advice of public health professionals was not heeded.”

Warren County Health Services is reportedly monitoring 12 active cases, with no hospitalizations. On the afternoon of July 1, Warren County had no active cases to report

Wednesday’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services is monitoring 12 active cases. All are considered mildly ill.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 264 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 131 in the community.

No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 245 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

