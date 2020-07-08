Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported no new cases of COVID-19 among Warren County residents as of Wednesday morning. Health Services say they are currently monitoring ten active cases, with one hospitalization.

The patient who is hospitalized is reportedly expected to recover.

Nine of ten active Warren County cases reportedly appear to stem from travel to Florida or Tennessee, states that are on New York’s Travel Advisory list as of Wednesday.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services is monitoring ten (10) active cases. All but one is considered mildly ill.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 256 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began, of which 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 127 in the community.

One COVID-19 patient from Warren County was hospitalized as of Wednesday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 239 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

