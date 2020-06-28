Warren County coronavirus update

ALBANY COUNTY (NEWS10) -- Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Sunday that as of this morning, there have now been 1,890 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Albany County to date, an increase of two since Saturday.

Additionally, there are now reportedly 182 people under mandatory quarantine. The five-day average for new daily positive cases is now 5.2 up slightly since 4.8 Saturday. There are currently 39 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 5,703 people have completed quarantine, with 1,854 of them having tested positive and recovered.