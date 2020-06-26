Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services had no additional COVID-19 cases to confirm among county residents as of Friday, and one additional recovery was documented.

One active Warren County COVID-19 case remains under isolation, and that person’s illness is reportedly considered mild. Warren County Health Services is also said to be monitoring a number of quarantined individuals as well.

Warren County Health Services reportedly issued an advisory late Thursday related to New York State’s newly announced travel restrictions for people coming to New York from the following eight states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

North Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Anyone with questions about the state travel order and local requirements can contact Warren County Health Services at 518-761-6580.

The Capital Region is reportedly still on target to enter Phase 4 of business re-opening on July 1.

Friday’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 246 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 246 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 117 in the community.

No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Friday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 238 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

LATEST STORIES