Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has confirmed one additional COVID-19 case among county residents as of Thursday. The person’s illness is said to be mild.

The person had reportedly travelled to the southern part of the U.S., and had passed through a New York City-area airport during their travel. Potential local exposures appear limited to family members, who are under quarantine.

Officials say one other active Warren County case remains under isolation, and that person’s illness is also mild.

Today’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 246 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 246 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 117 in the community.

No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Thursday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 237 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

