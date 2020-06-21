Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services confirmed no additional COVID-19 cases among county residents as of Sunday. One active case remains under isolation, and that person’s illness is reportedly mild. Warren County Health Services is also said to be monitoring a number of quarantined people as well.

Today’s COVID-19 data:

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 245 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 245 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 116 in the community.

No COVID-19 patients from Warren County were hospitalized as of Sunday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 237 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

For additional guidance on Phase 3, click here.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10