Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNY (NEWS10) — The region moved into Phase 2 of business re-opening on Wednesday, with professional offices, retail stores and some categories of personal care businesses getting the go-ahead to resume operations with precautions in place. For complete information on how Phase 2 works, click here.

To see what businesses and restaurants are now open, Warren County’s COVID Hub website has a tool that allows businesses to report re-opening and have their locations plotted on a county map for public consumption. Please use this link to report re-opening, or view the map.

Looking ahead, if metrics remain good, County Officals say Phase 3 would begin June 17. That would allow restaurants to allow inside seating for dining.

Today’s COVID-19 data

One additional COVID-19 community case was documented in Warren County as of Wednesday morning, and that person had previously been isolated based on their symptoms. Two additional recoveries were document as of Wednesday.

Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 244 coronavirus cases among county residents since the outbreak began. Of those 244 cases, 117 involve residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living and 115 in the community.

One COVID-19 patient was in critical condition as of Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday. This person is hospitalized, and is the only Warren County COVID-19 patient hospitalized, to our knowledge. There were no moderately ill patients as of Wednesday.

Warren County Health Services has documented 227 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered.

Ninety (90) percent of the non-recovered COVID-19 patients in Warren County are experiencing mild illness. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.

Warren County has had 33 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-two (22) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, eight (8) in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and two (2) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 27 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, four resided in assisted living, and two lived at home.

TEST SITE AND RESULTS

The joint Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Health Services COVID-19 testing site at Warren County Municipal Center is in operation weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex and Hamilton counties.

The staff at the testing site performed 18 tests Wednesday and has tested a total of 1,038 people since the facility began operation April 9. Tests are also being performed by other medical providers in the county.

Results from 848 of those tests have come back as of Tuesday. Among them were 34 positive test results for Warren County residents and 76 positive results for residents of other counties.

That amounts to 13% positive and 87% negative.

Of those 848 test results, 42% were for tests given to Warren County residents.

