Warren County coronavirus update, January 25

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 15 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 43 additional recoveries.

Nineteen Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday. All 19 are said to be moderately ill, while one person is critically ill in a skilled nursing facility. Two others are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 317 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. 295 of these cases involve mild illness.

COVID-19 Data: