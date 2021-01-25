Warren County coronavirus update, January 25

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 15 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Monday morning, along with 43 additional recoveries.
Nineteen Warren County residents are reportedly hospitalized, unchanged from Sunday. All 19 are said to be moderately ill, while one person is critically ill in a skilled nursing facility. Two others are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 317 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. 295 of these cases involve mild illness.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 35.3 as of Monday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 2,192 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 209 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 1,970 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 1,849 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 52 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-seven of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 20 in the hospital, one at an assisted living facility and four in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 33 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, 14 lived at home and five resided in assisted living.
- As of Monday, 691 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.