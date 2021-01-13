Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 58 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with 27 recoveries.

Health officials say ten Warren County residents are hospitalized, with four additional hospitalizations Tuesday. All 10 are said to be moderately ill, and three others are moderately ill outside the hospital.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 469 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, the highest county total for the pandemic. 456 of the cases are said to involve mild illness.

North Warren Central School reported one new case, detailed here.

Hadley-Luzerne Central School reported two new cases here.

Two Warren County cases confirmed in recent days reportedly involve Warren County residents who were found to have the highly contagious British COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. The cases are said to stem from a business in Saratoga Springs where the strain was recently confirmed by New York State and are among the three confirmed at the business.

Warren County Health Services has reportedly been monitoring these individuals, and all contact tracing regarding these cases is said to have been completed by the New York State Department of Health and Warren County Health Services. There are not believed to be any public exposures in these cases in Warren County.

“This new strain of COVID-19 is extremely contagious. While there is no indication as of Wednesday that it has spread beyond these individuals, Warren County residents should know that this viral strain has been found in our local communities. The presence of this strain in our region underscores the need for heightened vigilance toward prevention of COVID-19 spread,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.

Vaccine Update

Warren County Health services reports as of Tuesday morning, 5,322 doses have been administered in Warren County by Warren County Health Services, Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital staff.

COVID-19 Data/Resources