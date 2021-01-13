Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services reported 58 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday morning, along with 27 recoveries.
Health officials say ten Warren County residents are hospitalized, with four additional hospitalizations Tuesday. All 10 are said to be moderately ill, and three others are moderately ill outside the hospital.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 469 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, the highest county total for the pandemic. 456 of the cases are said to involve mild illness.
- North Warren Central School reported one new case, detailed here.
- Hadley-Luzerne Central School reported two new cases here.
Two Warren County cases confirmed in recent days reportedly involve Warren County residents who were found to have the highly contagious British COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. The cases are said to stem from a business in Saratoga Springs where the strain was recently confirmed by New York State and are among the three confirmed at the business.
Warren County Health Services has reportedly been monitoring these individuals, and all contact tracing regarding these cases is said to have been completed by the New York State Department of Health and Warren County Health Services. There are not believed to be any public exposures in these cases in Warren County.
“This new strain of COVID-19 is extremely contagious. While there is no indication as of Wednesday that it has spread beyond these individuals, Warren County residents should know that this viral strain has been found in our local communities. The presence of this strain in our region underscores the need for heightened vigilance toward prevention of COVID-19 spread,” said Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones.
Vaccine Update
Warren County Health services reports as of Tuesday morning, 5,322 doses have been administered in Warren County by Warren County Health Services, Hudson Headwaters Health Network and Glens Falls Hospital staff.
COVID-19 Data/Resources
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 53.0 as of Wednesday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 1,752 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 155 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 1,584 in the community.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 1,267 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 42 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-three (23) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 14 in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and four (4) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 28 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and nine (9) lived at home.
- As of Wednesday, 1,060 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine because of exposure to COVID.
