Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services report one additional death of a County resident due to COVID-19. The resident who had been hospitalized for a COVID 19 infection in recent days passed away on Saturday. This person was a resident of a nursing home before becoming ill.

The fatality is reportedly the third COVID-related death in five days among Warren County residents, and the 38th of the ongoing pandemic.

Warren County Health Services reported 29 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, and 17 additional recoveries.

Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 232 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Five people are hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday. Two are in critical condition and three have moderate illness. The remaining 227 cases involve mild illness.

COVID-19 Data: