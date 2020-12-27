Warren County coronavirus update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services report one additional death of a County resident due to COVID-19. The resident who had been hospitalized for a COVID 19 infection in recent days passed away on Saturday. This person was a resident of a nursing home before becoming ill.
The fatality is reportedly the third COVID-related death in five days among Warren County residents, and the 38th of the ongoing pandemic.
Warren County Health Services reported 29 new Warren County resident COVID-19 cases as of Sunday morning, and 17 additional recoveries.
Health Services staff are reportedly monitoring 232 active COVID-19 cases as of Sunday. Five people are hospitalized, one fewer than Saturday. Two are in critical condition and three have moderate illness. The remaining 227 cases involve mild illness.
COVID-19 Data:
- Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 28.4 as of Sunday.
- Warren County Health Services has confirmed a total of 980 coronavirus cases among Warren County residents since the outbreak began, of which 120 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 847 in the community. Of the community cases, 56 involve individuals who were in K-12 school district buildings in Warren County or involved with school activities.
- Warren County Health Services has documented 736 recoveries among Warren County residents, including 26 presumed positive cases from initial days of the outbreak in March when testing was not available. All of the presumed positive cases have recovered. Additional statistics are found in the daily chart that is attached to this email.
- Warren County has had 38 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Twenty-three (23) of those deaths have occurred at a nursing home, 11 in the hospital, one (1) at an assisted living facility and three (3) in private residences. Expressed in terms of their residence before they contracted the coronavirus, 28 of those who passed away lived in nursing homes, five (5) resided in assisted living, and five (5) lived at home.
- As of Sunday, 716 Warren County residents are under mandatory quarantine at 309 separate addresses because of exposure to COVID.
