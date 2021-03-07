Warren and Washington Counties hold bi-county mass vaccination clinic

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren and Washington Counties collaborated to hold a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Sunday where 1,170 doses were to reportedly be given to regional residents.

Leaders from the two counties decided to work together along with New York State to bring the bi-county clinic concept to life in order to deploy a large amount of Pfizer vaccine in a single day.

“On behalf of Washington County, our Board of Supervisors and our team of dedicated Public Health and Public Safety professionals, we are thankful for the opportunity to continue our great partnership with our neighbors in Warren County and their Health Services and Emergency Services teams, providing wider access to the vaccine much closer to home for our residents,” said Samuel J. Hall, Chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors. “This is another step forward in support of what our county Public Health teams and Health Care partners in both counties are doing for our communities and region towards ending the pandemic, helping to ensure our residents who want to be vaccinated can be vaccinated locally and in a timely manner.”

Once the vaccine made it on Friday, the two counties then established a point of dispensing (POD) at Queensbury Town Hall to administer the doses to qualified individuals.

Officials say in a little over 12 hours, all appointments for the clinic were booked.

Warren County resident Jerrod Ogden gets vaccinated

The chairs of the counties’ boards of supervisors reportedly met several times last week to go over the best ways to use resources together in a region that shares more than county lines, and to plot a course to work together for similar collaborations in the future. Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones oversaw the POD on Sunday.

“We have been in frequent communication with Sam Hall, Chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, as we tried to use our combined forces to convince New York State that our partnership could help address some needs for more vaccine in our counties,” said Rachel Seeber, Chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors. “We are thankful that our partners in New York State see the value of our partnership and continue to provide vaccine to our counties so we can help our seniors and those who are vulnerable.”

For more information on the two counties’ vaccine efforts, visit their websites here and here.

Photos: Clinic staff organizing before the doors open; Warren County resident Jerrod Ogden gets vaccinated.