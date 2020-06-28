Virus reaches ten million cases worldwide

(CNN) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide officially surpassed ten million on Sunday.
That is according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.
So far COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 people globally.
A fourth of those deaths have been in the United States, with more than 125,000 deadly cases.
The U.S. also leads with the most number of confirmed cases worldwide, now reaching more than 2.5 million.
