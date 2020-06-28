Virus reaches ten million cases worldwide

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(CNN) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide officially surpassed ten million on Sunday.

That is according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

So far COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 500,000 people globally.

A fourth of those deaths have been in the United States, with more than 125,000 deadly cases.

The U.S. also leads with the most number of confirmed cases worldwide, now reaching more than 2.5 million.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10