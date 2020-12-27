Vaccine update, rollout reportedly happening slower than expected

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — An update on Operation Warp Speed as the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts are reportedly happening slightly slower than expected.

Officials had hoped that 20 million Americans would be vaccinated by the end of the month.
But so far, just 1 million have received the vaccine.

The federal government, however, says they’re still hoping to have 200 million vaccine doses delivered by the end of March.

