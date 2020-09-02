Unilever to stop using oil, gas to make some products

FILE – In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, the logo for Unilever appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Consumer products giant Unilever, whose brands include Dove soaps and Lipton teas, said on Monday Oct. 7, 2019, they are pledging to halve its use of non-recycled plastics by 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(CNN) — Unilever says it is going greener. The consumer products company is pledging to stop using oil and gas to make its cleaning and laundry products by 2030.

It says it is spending $1.2 billion to reach its green goal.

It says by the end of the decade, household products such as OMO, Sunlight, Cif, and Domestos will be made using only renewable or recycled carbon.

To get there, it plans to swap petrochemicals for materials sourced from plants and marine algae as well as materials recovered from plastic waste and CO2 captured during production processes.

Unilever says its products are used by 2.5 billion people each day in 190 countries.

