UAlbany’s Uptown Campus to serve as state-run walk-through vaccination site beginning January 25, appointment required

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — UAlbany’s Uptown Campus will reportedly serve as a state-run walk-through vaccination site starting Friday, January 25 in the Northwest Gold parking lot. The vaccination sites are also known as points of distribution and appointments are required.
New York State is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in phases based on need and risk. Supplies of the vaccine will reportedly increase over time and are expected to be more widely available in spring or early summer 2021.
The vaccination site will be a restricted area where only authorized personnel will be permitted access. People who drive to the site will need to park their cars in the Northwest Gold lot and get out in order to receive a vaccine inside the tent.
The site will reportedly be run by the New York State Department of Health, and not UAlbany. The University asks that you do not contact them for information on vaccination appointments.
Click the following link to check your vaccine eligibility online or call the state’s COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829 to request an appointment.
For additional information about the vaccine click here.
