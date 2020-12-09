Two Schenectady men arrested on reported drug charges following traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Schenectady men for reported drug possession.

Police say on Wednesday, members of the Albany County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit pulled over a vehicle driving without plate lamps on Washington Avenue in Albany. While interviewing the driver, Darnell Rollins, 25, police reportedly smelled marijuana coming from the car.

During a search of the car, police reportedly found that both Rollins as well as his passenger, Xzobiaire Green, 18, were in possession of a quantity of concentrated cannabis packaged for sale, a quantity of marijuana, a digital scale, a replica Walther pistol, and $1,400 in cash.

Albany County Sheriff’s Office

Both Rollins and Green were then arrested on the following charges:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (a class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree (a class A misdemeanor)

Unlawful Possession of Marihuana in the Second Degree (a violation)

Both were pre-arraigned at the Albany County Correctional Facility and will be arraigned before the City of Albany Court Wednesday.