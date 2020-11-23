Two new COVID cases in Waterford-Halfmoon UFSD elementary school

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two new cases of COVID-19 have popped up at the elementary school in the Waterford-Halfmoon UFSD on November 18 and November 19. One is a third grade student and the other is a special education teacher that works exclusively with the aforementioned student.

The school immediately contacted the Saratoga Department of Health and began working with them to start contact tracing and contacting the families of the students in the class to have their children picked up.

Fortunately, the student has not been on campus since Friday, November 13 and does not ride a school bus to or from school. Additionally, the teacher has not been in school since Monday, November 16.

The elementary school will remain open for in-person instruction.