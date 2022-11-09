ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) have recognized two area hospitals among the “most wired” in the nation. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Program recognized Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital as being effective healthcare organizations that apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

Both Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital are partners in the Albany Med Health System. The Albany Med Health System is the largest locally governed, not-for-profit health system serving northeastern New York and western New England.

“The advancement of information technology has always been a priority in our commitment to safely and securely serving our patients, care providers, employees, and community,” said Kristopher Kusche, chief information officer of the Albany Med Health System. “As we strengthen the connections between our Albany Med Health System hospitals, we look forward to continuing to share resources and integrate services, enhancing our ability to treat our patients as a single health system that spans the Capital Region.”

CHIME’s annual survey looks at over 36,000 organizations across the country that received a certified ranking level, ranging from 1-10. Both Albany Medical Center and Saratoga Hospital received rankings of 7.