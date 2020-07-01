TSA shares travel tips for travelers flying out of Upstate NY airports ahead of holiday weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) has announced the agency’s new “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure” campaign with the Independence Day holiday approaching.

TSA says the campaign focuses on airport checkpoint modifications to help contain the spread of COVID-19 with CDC guidelines supporting healthy and secure summer travel.

TSA says during the past several weeks they have experienced in increase in the number of travelers coming through airport checkpoints and is monitoring the growth closely for staffing and security purposes. Passengers going through security checkpoints at all Upstate New York airports can expect to see a handful of measures that have been implemented at airport security checkpoints to help flatten the coronavirus curve.

“Travelers who have not flown since March may notice a variety of changes we have in place,” said TSA’s Upstate New York Federal Security Director Bart R. Johnson. “Passengers will see TSA officers changing gloves after each pat-down and using a fresh swab for each passenger when checking for explosive material. TSA officers at checkpoints will be wearing masks and gloves, and plastic shielding has been installed at various locations. “Our TSA officers remain vigilant and committed to the security mission, even during this pandemic,” he added.

Procedural changes that travelers should expect are outlined below.

Passengers should be wearing facial protection/masks and practice social distancing in the checkpoint line. Please note, however, passengers may be required to adjust their masks during the screening process to verify ID or if their mask triggers an alarm.

Passengers should keep possession of their boarding passes. Instead of handing their boarding pass to a TSA officer at the travel document podium, travelers should place their boarding pass (paper or electronic) on the boarding pass reader themselves. After scanning, travelers should hold their boarding pass toward the TSA officer to allow the officer to visually inspect it. This change reduces the TSA officer’s need to touch a passenger’s boarding pass, thus reducing potential for cross-contamination.

Travelers should separate food for X-ray screening. Passengers should place their carry-on food items into a bin. Why? Because food items often trigger an alarm during the screening process; separating the food from the carry-on bag lessens the likelihood that a TSA officer will need to open the carry-on bag and remove the food for a closer inspection. It is recommended to pack the food in a clear plastic bag and place the clear bag of food into the bin. This requirement reduces the TSA officer’s need to touch a person’s carry-on bag and container of food and reduces potential for cross-contamination. TSA PreCheck™ members do not need to remove items from their bags.

Passengers may bring one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Passengers are required to remove the large hand sanitizer from their carry-on bag and place it in a bin for additional screening. Passengers should expect that the screening of a large container of hand sanitizer is likely to take some extra time. Other liquids, gels and aerosols in a carry-on bag continue to be limited to a maximum of 3.4 ounces per item and all of those items must fit into a one clear quart-size bag.

If a carry-on bag is found to contain a prohibited item, passengers may be directed to return to the divestiture table outside of security with their carry-on bags to remove the item and dispose of the item. The passenger may also be directed back outside of security to remove, items that should have originally been divested (such as laptops, liquids, gels, and aerosols, and large electronics) and resubmit their property for X-ray screening. By resolving alarms in this manner, TSA officers will not need to touch the contents inside a carry-on bag as frequently, reducing the potential for cross-contamination.

Beyond TSA checkpoint area changes, many airlines and airports are reportedly providing specific COVID-19 and summer travel season related guidance. Travelers should check with their airline before their trip to see if the airline has made any changes to procedures.

TSA says as passenger volumes continue to rise, they recommend travelers arrive to the airport early since new procedures, such as social distancing, may add time to the pre-flight experience. This practice helps to ensure adequate time for checking bags, completing security screening and getting to the departure gate on time.

For more information about TSA’s response to COVID-19 and other adjustments TSA has made at security screening checkpoints, click here.

Travelers will see TSA officers wearing masks and gloves at the checkpoint. In addition, plastic shields have been installed at travel document checking podiums for an additional layer of prevention against the spread of COVID-19. (TSA photo)