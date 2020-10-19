TSA reports largest uptick in screenings since March 17

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said they screened more than one million people on Sunday which reportedly represents the highest number of passengers screened at TSA checkpoints since March 17.

TSA said in addition to screening one million passengers in a single day, 6.1 million passengers were screened at checkpoints nationwide during the week of October 12 through October 18 which represents the highest weekly volume for TSA since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“TSA has been diligent in our efforts to ensure checkpoints are clean, safe and healthy for frontline workers and airline passengers, implementing new protocols and deploying state-of-the-art technologies that improve security and reduce physical contact,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

While these numbers are nowhere near what they were before the pandemic, TSA said they still represent important developments in checkpoint modifications that have been made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. A number of changes have been made as a result of the pandemic by TSA including:

Deploying acrylic barriers

Deploying acrylic barriers and technologies that reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA officers

New credential authentication devices are being installed at various airport checkpoints

Many checkpoints now feature computed tomography (CT) scanners

Along with these measures, TSA launched their own campaign, “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure,” which is designed to help prepare airline travelers for new procedures that have been put in place at checkpoints. As always TSA encourages travelers to adhere to all CDC and other health related guidelines put in place by airports, airlines, as well as other local jurisdictions at departure and arrival areas.

For additional information about the TSA response to COVID-19 and other adjustments made at security screening checkpoints, please visit their website.

