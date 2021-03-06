Troy Mayor Patrick Madden receives coronavirus vaccine

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Mayor Patrick Madden reportedly received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine during an appointment at CVS Pharmacy. Mayor Madden is said to be one of the first Capital Region residents to receive the single-shot Janssen vaccine.

After his vaccination, Mayor Madden encouraged all Troy residents to schedule an appointment when eligible to build community immunity against COVID-19. The mayor’s video message can be found here.

“The science is clear: vaccines are safe and effective in protecting you against Covid-19. Most importantly, they are free to the public. I urge all Trojans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Until you can, please continue to follow public health guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing to reduce community spread,” said Mayor Madden.

Vaccine appointments are available at local pharmacies, hospitals, and state & federal clinics based on availability of doses. All eligible residents of Rensselaer County, including the City of Troy, can schedule an appointment to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany.

To determine eligibility for the vaccine, or find a clinic near you, click here. Residents without internet access can call 1-833-697-4829. Additional information can be found here.