Troy Mayor Patrick Madden receives coronavirus vaccine

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Troy Mayor Madden

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Mayor Patrick Madden reportedly received Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine during an appointment at CVS Pharmacy. Mayor Madden is said to be one of the first Capital Region residents to receive the single-shot Janssen vaccine.

After his vaccination, Mayor Madden encouraged all Troy residents to schedule an appointment when eligible to build community immunity against COVID-19. The mayor’s video message can be found here.

“The science is clear: vaccines are safe and effective in protecting you against Covid-19. Most importantly, they are free to the public. I urge all Trojans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. Until you can, please continue to follow public health guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing to reduce community spread,” said Mayor Madden.

Vaccine appointments are available at local pharmacies, hospitals, and state & federal clinics based on availability of doses. All eligible residents of Rensselaer County, including the City of Troy, can schedule an appointment to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany. 

To determine eligibility for the vaccine, or find a clinic near you, click here. Residents without internet access can call 1-833-697-4829. Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box