(WWTI) — Taylor Farms Retail issued a nationwide recall of Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit on May 27.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to undeclared wheat and eggs possibly being present in the kit. The recall was made out of concern for those with sensitivities or allergies to wheat and eggs who could be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product.

The issue was identified when a consumer reported an incorrect ingredient kit. However, there had been no reported illnesses regarding the product as of May 28.

As a result, an entire day’s production of the product has been recalled. The affected product has the Best If Used By Date of June 2, 2022, as printed on the package found in the upper right-hand corner of the package.

The Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit was packaged in a 9.75-ounce bag. Specific information on the recalled product is listed in the table below.

STORE ITEM DESCRIPTION UPC NUMBER BEST IF USED BY DATE Trader Joe’s Lemony Arugula Basil Salad Kit 9.75 oz bag 0066 2932 June 2, 2022

More information about the recall can be found on the FDA website.