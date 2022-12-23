ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of flu cases in New York State has been rapidly rising over the past few weeks. The number is so high, it has already exceeded the number of total reported cases from the past three flu seasons.

There has been an “early and aggressive” spread of the flu this year, said New York Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett in October. “I urge all New Yorkers to protect themselves and their family and friends by getting a flu vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

The New York State website has a Flu Tracker which shows flu cases across the state. The Tracker is updated weekly, with the most current data from December 10.

The Flu Tracker breaks down cases by region, county, flu type, and compares this flu season with the three previous ones. According to the CDC, flu season starts the first week of October and ends the third week of May.

In total, as of December 10, there have been 166,273 reported flu cases across New York State since the start of the 2022-2023 flu season. In just 10 weeks, that number of cases is already more than each of the last three flu seasons.

Here’s a breakdown of total flu cases, and cases by region and county. You can visit the New York State website to keep up to date with the NYS Flu Tracker.

Total flu cases

Flu season Total flu cases 2019-2020 157,758 2020-2021 4,921 2021-2022 125,709 2022-2023 (as of December 10) 166,273 Data from NYS Flu Tracker

Breakdown of flu cases by region, county

Capital District

Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 10,200

County Total flu cases (current season) Albany 1,987 Clinton 437 Columbia 200 Delaware 299 Essex 169 Franklin 344 Fulton 612 Greene 227 Hamilton 28 Montgomery 535 Otsego 431 Rensselaer 1,145 Saratoga 1,632 Schenectady 986 Schoharie 290 Warren 518 Washington 360 Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

Central

Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 15,037

County Total flu cases (current season) Broome 1,697 Cayuga 789 Chenango 305 Cortland 630 Herkimer 669 Jefferson 1,424 Lewis 348 Madison 466 Oneida 2,003 Onondaga 3,079 Oswego 1,488 St. Lawrence 716 Tioga 731 Tompkins 692 Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

Western

Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 21,617

County Total flu cases (current season) Allegany 511 Cattaraugus 588 Chautauqua 1,373 Chemung 1,102 Erie 3,892 Genesee 457 Livingston 471 Monroe 7,798 Niagara 873 Ontario 1,078 Orleans 392 Schuyler 188 Seneca 384 Steuben 1,307 Wayne 766 Wyoming 249 Yates 188 Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

Metro

Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 48,677

County Total flu cases (current season) Dutchess 2,226 Nassau 15,176 Orange 6,034 Putnam 1,290 Suffolk 10,731 Sullivan 862 Ulster 1,139 Westchester 11,219 Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

New York City

Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 66,320