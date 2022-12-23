ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The number of flu cases in New York State has been rapidly rising over the past few weeks. The number is so high, it has already exceeded the number of total reported cases from the past three flu seasons.

There has been an “early and aggressive” spread of the flu this year, said New York Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett in October. “I urge all New Yorkers to protect themselves and their family and friends by getting a flu vaccine as soon as possible,” she said.

The New York State website has a Flu Tracker which shows flu cases across the state. The Tracker is updated weekly, with the most current data from December 10.

The Flu Tracker breaks down cases by region, county, flu type, and compares this flu season with the three previous ones. According to the CDC, flu season starts the first week of October and ends the third week of May.

In total, as of December 10, there have been 166,273 reported flu cases across New York State since the start of the 2022-2023 flu season. In just 10 weeks, that number of cases is already more than each of the last three flu seasons.

Here’s a breakdown of total flu cases, and cases by region and county. You can visit the New York State website to keep up to date with the NYS Flu Tracker.

Total flu cases

Flu seasonTotal flu cases
2019-2020157,758
2020-20214,921
2021-2022125,709
2022-2023 (as of December 10)166,273
Data from NYS Flu Tracker

Breakdown of flu cases by region, county

Capital District

  • Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 10,200
CountyTotal flu cases (current season)
Albany1,987
Clinton437
Columbia200
Delaware299
Essex169
Franklin344
Fulton612
Greene227
Hamilton28
Montgomery535
Otsego431
Rensselaer1,145
Saratoga1,632
Schenectady986
Schoharie290
Warren518
Washington360
Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

Central

  • Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 15,037
CountyTotal flu cases (current season)
Broome1,697
Cayuga789
Chenango305
Cortland630
Herkimer669
Jefferson1,424
Lewis348
Madison466
Oneida2,003
Onondaga3,079
Oswego1,488
St. Lawrence716
Tioga731
Tompkins692
Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

Western

  • Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 21,617
CountyTotal flu cases (current season)
Allegany511
Cattaraugus588
Chautauqua1,373
Chemung1,102
Erie3,892
Genesee457
Livingston471
Monroe7,798
Niagara873
Ontario1,078
Orleans392
Schuyler188
Seneca384
Steuben1,307
Wayne766
Wyoming249
Yates188
Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

Metro

  • Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 48,677
CountyTotal flu cases (current season)
Dutchess2,226
Nassau15,176
Orange6,034
Putnam1,290
Suffolk10,731
Sullivan862
Ulster1,139
Westchester11,219
Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10

New York City

  • Total cases for the 2022-2023 season (as of December 10): 66,320
CountyTotal flu cases (current season)
Bronx17,275
Kings18,374
New York8,821
Queens18,068
Richmond3,782
Data from NYS Flu Tracker as of December 10