About 3,436 pounds of beef has been recalled over concerns it may be contaminated with E. coli bacteria. (File – Getty Images)

(WKBN) — The Department of Agriculture announced that about 3,436 pounds of boneless beef chuck were recalled. Elkhorn Valley Packing boneless beef chuck product could be contaminated with E. coli, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Friday.

The USDA said the recalled items—which may be contaminated with by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103—were shipped to Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The affected beef, which was packed on February 16, went to distributors, retailers and wholesalers, as well as hotels, restaurants, and other “institutions,” the USDA said.

The issue came to light during routine FSIS testing of ground beef derived from the meat. The USDA said that, so far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness or other adverse reactions. A complete list of serial numbers for impacted products and more information on the recall can be found on the USDA’s website.

Courtesy: USDA.gov

According to the CDC, STEC is the pathotype most commonly associated with foodborne outbreaks. The recall states that STEC O103 causes diarrhea, which is often bloody, and vomiting.

According to the USDA, those who are sickened usually recover within a week, but rarely, some people affected by the strain develop a more severe infection. The FSIS advises the safe preparation of fresh and frozen raw meat products, adding that ground beef should only be consumed if cooked to 160 degrees.