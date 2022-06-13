SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDPHP and Ellis Medicine are teaming up to keep people on the verge of a mental health crisis out of the emergency room. Leaders announced they will be continuing their investment in The Living Room Project.

It offers support and care in a calming, home-like environment. The program has helped about 3,200 patients since starting in 2018 and saved an estimated $4 million in healthcare costs by keeping people out of the ER.

All adults are accepted regardless of their ability to pay. The Living Room is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.