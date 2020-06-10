Study: Volcanic glass spray helps control mosquitos

(CNN) — Scientists believe they may be able to control the spread of mosquitos with malaria using a type of volcanic glass.

In a new study, they tested an indoor residual spray and found it could be effective in controlling the mosquito population.

The spray was made by combining the volcanic material called perlite with water.

Early results show mosquitos may not be resistant to this spray.

Researchers believe this study could be useful to communities dealing with disease-carrying mosquitos.

For instance, malaria kills some 400,000 people in Africa every year.

