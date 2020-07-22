Study suggests cinnamon may help people with diabetes

Health

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — A new study suggests a particular spice could help pre-diabetic people.

Researchers say they found that cinnamon may improve blood sugar and may slow the progression from pre-diabetes to type two diabetes.

The 12-week research looked at 51 people with elevated blood sugars.

They say adding cinnamon to the diet appeared to keep blood sugar levels stable in participants with pre-diabetes.

They point out that longer and larger studies are still needed.

The Journal of the Endocrine Society published the pilot study Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga