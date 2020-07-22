Study suggests cinnamon may help people with diabetes

(CNN) — A new study suggests a particular spice could help pre-diabetic people.

Researchers say they found that cinnamon may improve blood sugar and may slow the progression from pre-diabetes to type two diabetes.

The 12-week research looked at 51 people with elevated blood sugars.

They say adding cinnamon to the diet appeared to keep blood sugar levels stable in participants with pre-diabetes.

They point out that longer and larger studies are still needed.

The Journal of the Endocrine Society published the pilot study Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES